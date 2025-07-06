Menu
Ryan Loutos News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 6, 2025

The Nationals optioned Loutos to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

The right-hander has an 11.32 ERA across 10.1 innings between the Dodgers and Nationals this season, which includes the two runs he allowed over three innings while pitching in the past two games for Washington. Loutos was demoted to free up roster space for Shinnosuke Ogasawara, who is starting Sunday against the Red Sox.

