Ryan Mitchell News: Drafted by Cards

The Cardinals have selected Mitchell with the 55th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A high school shortstop from Tennessee, Mitchell has a projectable 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame and good athleticism and was announced as an outfielder. He hits from the left side and has above-average speed on the bases that could serve him well if he needs to move to the outfield, as he doesn't have the best hands in the middle infield. The big thing working in Mitchell's favor is that he has a strong track record of hitting, with good bat speed and zone awareness. If his hitting translates, he could get to 20-plus homer power as he fills out his wiry frame.