Ryan Noda News: Claimed by South Siders

The White Sox claimed Noda off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Noda was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Roman Anthony. Noda has spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, and across 51 games between Salt Lake and Worcester he is slashing .204/.404/.375 with four steals, seven home runs and 21 RBI across 208 plate appearances.