Ryan Noda News: Handling steady role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Noda will start at designated hitter and will bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After joining the White Sox last weekend shortly after being claimed off waivers from the Red Sox, Noda has handled a regular role for Chicago. He's started in seven of eight games since joining the White Sox, but he's gone just 2-for-17 with a solo home run. Expect Noda's playing time to eventually trend downward if he's unable to get anything going at the dish in his subsequent starts.

