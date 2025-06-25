Ryan Noda News: On bench for series finale

Noda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since getting claimed off waivers from the Red Sox on June 13 and joining the White Sox, the left-handed-hitting Noda has been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching at first base or designated hitter. However, Noda has gone just 2-for-21 with six walks and 13 strikeouts to begin his time with the White Sox, and it wouldn't be surprising if his time as a lineup regular was nearing its end. He'll take a seat against Arizona righty Zac Gallen to open up a spot in the starting nine for Michael Taylor.