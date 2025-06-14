Ryan Noda News: Summoned to Chicago

The White Sox recalled Noda from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Noda was DFA'd by Boston on June 9 and was subsequently claimed by the White Sox off waivers. Chicago initially optioned the first baseman to Triple-A Indianapolis but has now brought him to the major-league roster. In a corresponding roster move, fellow infielder Tim Elko as optioned to the minors. Noda is starting at first base and batting seventh in his White Sox debut Saturday.