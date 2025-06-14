Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Noda headshot

Ryan Noda News: Summoned to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

The White Sox recalled Noda from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Noda was DFA'd by Boston on June 9 and was subsequently claimed by the White Sox off waivers. Chicago initially optioned the first baseman to Triple-A Indianapolis but has now brought him to the major-league roster. In a corresponding roster move, fellow infielder Tim Elko as optioned to the minors. Noda is starting at first base and batting seventh in his White Sox debut Saturday.

Ryan Noda
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now