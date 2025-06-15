Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Could return Monday

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, but he said his sore left ankle is feeling better and he expects to be ready to start in Monday's series opener versus the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn added that he anticipates being available off the bench Sunday, after suffering an ankle injury Friday. Coby Mayo will pick up a second straight start at first base but will move back into a reserve role once O'Hearn is cleared to rejoin the lineup.