Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Scratched due to ankle injury

O'Hearn is no longer in Saturday's starting lineup versus the Angels due to left ankle discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Hearn was clipped on his left ankle while taking a throw at first base Friday, and he has some discomfort as a result. It's not yet clear if the infielder/outfielder will be available off the bench or if his absence will extend beyond one game. O'Hearn was originally slated to start in right field Saturday, but Ramon Laureano will shift there from left field instead, while Dylan Carlson is now in the starting lineup in left.