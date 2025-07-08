Ryan O'Hearn News: Doubles, plates two in defeat

O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

It was O'Hearn's first multi-RBI effort since June 11, and he's now logged at least one hit in six of his last eight outings. The All-Star slugger has cooled off significantly following an excellent start to the season, during which he had a .986 OPS as of May 27, but he should remain locked into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Coby Mayo while Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) is on the shelf. Over his last 124 plate appearances (32 games), O'Hearn is slashing just .208/.306/.321 with two home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored.