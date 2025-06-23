Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting O'Hearn hasn't been used as a strict strong-side platoon player this season, but he'll take a seat for the series opener versus Texas while the Rangers send a lefty (Patrick Corbin) to the hill. Coby Mayo will enter the lineup in place of O'Hearn as the Orioles' starting first baseman.

Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now