Ryan O'Hearn News: Taking seat against lefty

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting O'Hearn hasn't been used as a strict strong-side platoon player this season, but he'll take a seat for the series opener versus Texas while the Rangers send a lefty (Patrick Corbin) to the hill. Coby Mayo will enter the lineup in place of O'Hearn as the Orioles' starting first baseman.