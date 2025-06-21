Ryan Pepiot News: Fans seven in fifth win

Pepiot (5-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in an 8-3 victory over the Tigers. He struck out seven.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, needing 96 pitches (63 strikes) to record 15 outs, but Pepiot generated 31 called or swinging strikes in another strong outing. He's given up three runs or fewer in 12 straight starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.48 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, and he's found another gear with his strikeouts in June, posting a 35:8 K:BB in 24.2 innings on the month. Pepiot will look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Baltimore.