Ryan Pepiot News: Records just five outs

Pepiot didn't factor into Friday's decision against the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter across 1.2 innings.

Pepiot induced three groundball outs in the first frame and was gifted a six-run lead by the Rays heading into the second. However, Pepiot allowed the first three hitters he faced on base before yielding a two-run double and two-run single to Coby Mayo and Ramon Urias, respectively. Pepiot was lifted after giving up another single and finished his outing with just five recorded outs while tossing 48 pitches (30 strikes). It was the first time in his major-league career that he failed to make it out of the second inning. Pepiot will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Athletics.