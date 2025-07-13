Ryan Pepiot News: Suffers seventh loss

Pepiot (6-7) took the loss Sunday at Boston, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings with three strikeouts.

Despite being stuck with the loss, Pepiot managed to notch his third consecutive quality start, pushing his season total to 13. The 27-year-old certainly did not have his sharpest stuff, as he managed to generate a subpar six whiffs out of his 88 total pitches. This performance also snapped a nine-start streak over which Pepiot had conceded five or fewer hits and pitched to a 2.60 ERA in 52 innings. Following this effort, the Tampa Bay right-hander enters the All-Star break with a 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 110:37 K:BB across 114.1 total frames.