Ryan Pepiot News: Turns in masterpiece for win

Pepiot (4-6) worked eight innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 during Monday's 7-1 win against the Orioles.

Pepiot turned in his best start of the season, working a season-high eight innings and striking out a season-high 11, to continue a big streak of 11 straight starts allowing three runs or fewer. The right-hander has had his best stuff lately as over the last three starts and 19.2 innings, the 27-year-old has struck out 28 batters. He'll get a stiff test in his next start as he is scheduled to face the MLB-leading Tigers.