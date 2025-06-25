Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Ritter headshot

Ryan Ritter News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Ritter is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Since his promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque in early June, Ritter has been the Rockies' everyday shortstop with Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) sidelined and is slashing .222/.271/.333 with two doubles, two triples and six RBI in 60 major-league plate appearances this season. Ritter will be on the bench to begin Wednesday's game while Orlando Arcia starts at shortstop and bats eighth.

Ryan Ritter
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now