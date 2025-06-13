Ryan Ritter News: First off day since call-up

Ritter is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The Rockies recalled Ritter on June 6 after placing Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the IL. Ritter has started at shortstop in all of Colorado's six games since his call-up and has logged a hit each contest, including a pair of triples, while driving in four. He'll get a well-earned night off Friday as Orlando Arcia fills in at short.