Ryan Ritter News: First off day since promotion

Ritter is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The Rockies recalled the 24-year-old on June 6 after placing Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the IL. Ritter has started at shortstop in all six of Colorado's games since, logging a hit each contest with a pair of triples and four RBI. He'll get a well-earned night off Friday as Orlando Arcia fills in at short.