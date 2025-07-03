Ryan Ritter News: Knocks in two-run single

Ritter went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Ritter gave the Rockies a two-run lead in the fourth inning, when his bloop single to left field brought home Brenton Doyle and Orlando Arcia. Ritter has been getting more work at shorstop with Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the injured list since early June. Ritter has reached base safely in seven consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 7-for-22 (.318) with three runs scored, two doubles and three RBI.