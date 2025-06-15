Ryan Ritter News: Scores three runs

Ritter went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday against Atlanta.

Ritter singled in the seventh inning, giving him one hit in seven of his eight starts since his promotion June 6. This marked the first multi-run game of his career, and he's also chipped in four RBI. While Ritter is getting decent results in the short term, he's also striking out at a 40.3 percent clip across 32 plate appearances.