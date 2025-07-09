Menu
Ryan Ritter News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Ritter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ritter will take a seat after he started in each of the previous three games while going 1-for-9 with two walks and a run scored. Orlando Arcia will step in for him at shortstop Wednesday, but both players are likely to see their opportunities dwindle once Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) returns from the injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend.

Ryan Ritter
Colorado Rockies
