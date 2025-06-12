Menu
Ryan Vilade News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

The Cardinals designated Vilade for assignment Thursday.

Vilade received the call to St. Louis at the end of May but has since gone just 1-for-13 in seven games with the Cardinals. His poor performance will ultimately result in him losing his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Michael Siani was recalled from Memphis to replenish the big club's outfield depth, and Andre Granillo was selected from Triple-A to fill the open 40-man spot.

Ryan Vilade
St. Louis Cardinals
