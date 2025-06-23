Ryan Waldschmidt News: Bound for Double-A

The Diamondbacks are expected to promote Waldschmidt from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo this week, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Waldschmidt didn't play after Aug. 25 last season due to a hamstring injury, but he's staged a healthy return to action to begin 2025 while making the jump from Single-A Visalia to Hillsboro. The 22-year-old outfielder will now be on the move to the Texas League after raking over his 68 games at High-A, slashing .268/.415/.447 with a 17.8 percent walk rate, nine home runs and 10 steals in 301 plate appearances.