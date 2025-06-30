Ryan Walker News: Blows save Sunday

Walker picked up a blown save in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

Walker entered the game with two outs and two runners on in the seventh inning. He walked the first batter he faced before allowing a double, then advanced the runners on a balk before surrendering a single. Over his last 10 appearances, Walker has allowed six earned runs, posting a 5.06 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 10:2 K:BB across 10.2 innings during that span.