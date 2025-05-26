Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Weathers headshot

Ryan Weathers News: No-decision against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Weathers allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

Weathers continued his strong start to the campaign Monday, coming up one out short of a quality start against his former team. This was the first time he's been tagged for multiple runs across three starts, as a two-out error by Connor Norby allowed the Padres to extend a rally in the fourth inning. Weathers threw 94 pitches (53 strikes) in this outing, displaying a bit of shaky control, but he looks fully stretched out at this point after opening the year on the injured list due to a forearm strain. Weathers has a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants over the weekend.

Ryan Weathers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now