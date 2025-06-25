Ryan Zeferjahn News: Secures second save

Zeferjahn walked one and struck out two over two scoreless innings Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Facing the team that traded him west last July, Zeferjahn needed 31 pitches (21 strikes) to lock down the two-inning save. Kenley Jansen has pitched the night before while Reid Detmers had been called upon Monday and Tuesday, so the circle of trust in high-leverage spots for interim manager Ray Montgomery appears to be small. Through 9.2 innings in June, Zeferjahn has posted a 2.79 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB while piling up two wins, six holds and a save in 10 appearances.