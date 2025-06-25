Menu
Ryan Zeferjahn headshot

Ryan Zeferjahn News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Zeferjahn walked one and struck out two over two scoreless innings Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Facing the team that traded him west last July, Zeferjahn needed 31 pitches (21 strikes) to lock down the two-inning save. Kenley Jansen has pitched the night before while Reid Detmers had been called upon Monday and Tuesday, so the circle of trust in high-leverage spots for interim manager Ray Montgomery appears to be small. Through 9.2 innings in June, Zeferjahn has posted a 2.79 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB while piling up two wins, six holds and a save in 10 appearances.

Ryan Zeferjahn
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
