Ryan Zeferjahn News: Yields five runs in blown save

Zeferjahn (5-2) was tagged with a blown save and loss in the Angels' 8-3 defeat to Atlanta on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out.

With two on and two out, Zeferjahn replaced Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to protect the Angels' two-run lead. That lead didn't last long, as the first pitch Zeferjahn threw was smacked deep to left-center field by Sean Murphy for a three-run homer. Things didn't get better for Zeferjahn, who allowed the next three runners on base before giving up a grand slam to Matt Olson, and he ended his outing tossing just seven of 16 pitches for strikes. Zeferjahn has given up at least one run in four of his last five outings and has logged three blown saves in that span. Wednesday's outing ballooned his numbers to a 6.19 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 32 innings this season.