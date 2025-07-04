Ryne Stanek News: Notches seventh hold

Stanek struck out three in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Thursday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Brewers.

The right-hander fired 12 of 15 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance. Stanek has picked up holds in back-to-back appearances, and while he remains prone to meltdowns he's been dialed in over the last couple weeks, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in his last six innings. He's tied for third on the Mets in holds, behind Reed Garrett's 14 and Huascar Brazoban's 10, but Stanek could get bumped further down the pecking order for setup work if the team makes significant bullpen additions at the trade deadline.