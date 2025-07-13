Sal Frelick Injury: Exits early with injury

Frelick was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base prior to departing.

Frelick made a sliding catch in foul territory for the first out of the third inning on a Alex Call fly ball near the right-field warning track, but he was in discomfort when he tried to get up after the play. He ultimately required assistance off the field from a team trainer and was replaced in the outfield by Isaac Collins. The Brewers should have more information on the nature of Frelick's injury later Sunday, but the 25-year-old's availability for the start of Milwaukee's second-half schedule is now in question.