Sal Frelick Injury: Exits with hamstring injury
The Brewers announced that Frelick was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals due to left hamstring discomfort. He went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and an RBI prior to departing.
Frelick sustained the injury in the top of the third inning on a sliding catch of a flyball in foul territory. The Brewers will presumably send Frelick in for further testing during the All-Star break to determine the severity of his hamstring strain, but given the nature of his injury, the 25-year-old could be at risk of landing on the injured list. Frelick heads into the second half with a .294/.354/.404 slash line to go with seven home runs, 17 stolen bases, 46 runs and 39 RBI through 93 games.
