Sal Frelick Injury: Undergoing imaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Frelick (hamstring) is undergoing additional imaging, including an MRI, after Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick was removed from Sunday's contest with left hamstring discomfort in the top of the third inning after making a sliding catch in right field. After the game, manager Pat Murphy said that it "hurts his heart" to see one of his favorite players go down. The outfielder will now get the benefit of five days off for the All-Star break, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
