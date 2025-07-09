Sal Frelick News: Goes deep Tuesday

Frelick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Frelick did not have any success in three at-bats against Clayton Kershaw but was able to send one out against Kirby Yates in the eighth to put the Brewers up 3-1. Frelick now has three homers in his last nine games after hitting just four across his first 80. He has showcased above-average contact skills all season long highlighted by a .293 batting average, and his 12.8 strikeout percentage is currently the eighth lowest in all of baseball.