Sal Frelick News: Productive from leadoff spot

Frelick went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

It was the fourth game of the year with at least three hits for Frelick, who also hit first in the Brewers' lineup for the fourth time this season. It's unclear if the move atop the batting order will stick going forward, but the speedy outfielder has certainly hit for a high enough average to warrant some consideration. Over his last 18 outings (67 at-bats), Frelick is batting .343 with one home run, one double, seven RBI and three stolen bases.