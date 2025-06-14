Sal Frelick News: Swipes 13th bag

Frelick went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old sparked the Milwaukee offense from the leadoff spot for a second straight game, with a struggling Brice Turang (.188/.290/.237 over his last 22 games) bumped down to the seventh spot in the order. Frelick, by contrast, has been locked in since mid-May, slashing .344/.384/.441 over his last 25 contests with two of his four homers and five of his 13 steals on the season. As long as he keeps delivering at the plate, Frelick figures to remain at the top of the lineup against right-handed pitching.