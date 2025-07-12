Sal Stewart News: Moving to Triple-A

The Reds are promoting Stewart to Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Stewart will move one step closer to the majors after shining in Double-A ball, posting a .306/.377.473 slash line with 10 homers, 44 RBI, 51 runs and 13 stolen bases over 80 games. The 21-year-old also continued to show an excellent eye at the plate with a 15.5 percent strikeout rate. If Stewart continues to hit well with Louisville, he could get his first call-up to the majors later this season.