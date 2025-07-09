Sam Aldegheri News: Sent back to Double-A
The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Double-A Rocket City on Wednesday.
Aldegheri tossed two innings of relief in Tuesday's 13-1 loss to the Rangers and allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out two of the 15 batters in which he faced and threw a total of 64 pitches. The Angels needed a fresh arm and selected the contract of veteran reliever Carson Fulmer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now