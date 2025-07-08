Sam Aldegheri News: Set to be recalled

The Angels will recall Aldegheri from Double-A Rocket City prior to Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Aldegheri will give the Halos a fresh relief arm after the bullpen was needed for four innings in Monday's win over Texas. The 23-year-old lefty previously made one relief appearance earlier this season for the Angels, allowed two unearned runs over 2.1 frames back on June 4 in Boston. Aldegheri has collected a 4.83 ERA and 63:40 K:BB in 72.2 innings as a starter at Rocket City this season.