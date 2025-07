The Reds selected Benschoter's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Benschoter earns his first big-league promotion after collecting a 4.06 ERA and 44:13 K:BB over 51 innings covering four starts and 17 relief appearances with Louisville. The 27-year-old will give the bullpen some length and will be making his major-league debut when/if he enters a game.