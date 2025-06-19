Menu
Sam Haggerty News: Fills in at leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 7:41am

Haggerty started in left field and batted leadoff, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

With usual leadoff batter Josh Smith (hamstring) not available and Evan Carter held out of the starting nine against a left-hander (Kris Bubic), Haggerty filled in for both players. Haggerty has been respectable for fantasy purposes, slashing .265/.315/.434 with five steals, two doubles, three triples, two home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored over 29 games. The issue is the sporadic nature of his playing time. Wednesday's start was just his second in the last eight contests.

