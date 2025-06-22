Menu
Sam Haggerty News: More work in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 2:44pm

Haggerty started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Haggerty made a second consecutive start in left field in place of Wyatt Langford (back). It was the third start over the last four games for Haggerty, who's gone 5-for-12 with a triple, three walks and three runs scored during that span. Langford was apparently available as a pinch hitter Saturday, which suggests a possible return to action Sunday against lefty Bailey Falter. As Haggerty typically replaces Evan Carter against southpaws, he should be in Sunday's starting nine whether Langford returns or not.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
