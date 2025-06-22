Sam Haggerty News: More work in left field

Haggerty started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Haggerty made a second consecutive start in left field in place of Wyatt Langford (back). It was the third start over the last four games for Haggerty, who's gone 5-for-12 with a triple, three walks and three runs scored during that span. Langford was apparently available as a pinch hitter Saturday, which suggests a possible return to action Sunday against lefty Bailey Falter. As Haggerty typically replaces Evan Carter against southpaws, he should be in Sunday's starting nine whether Langford returns or not.