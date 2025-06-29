Sam Haggerty News: Remaining on bench Sunday

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Though he's on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Luis Castillo) for the second day in a row, the switch-hitting Haggerty should benefit from at least a mild uptick in opportunities after Jake Burger (oblique) and Wyatt Langford (oblique) recently joined Joc Pederson (hand) on the injured list. Alejandro Osuna has been serving as Langford's primary replacement in left field, but Haggerty could get most of the opportunities at designated hitter until the Rangers get one of the injured players back from the shelf. Over his last 10 games, Haggerty has gone 9-for-29 (.310 average) with two extra-base hits, seven walks, seven runs, two RBI and three stolen bases.