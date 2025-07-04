Sam Hilliard News: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A
Hilliard cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque, Suzie Hunter of GuerillaSports.net reports.
Hilliard was DFA'd by Colorado on July 1, but he'll remain in the organization. The 31-year-old has drawn plenty of walks (16.4 percent walk rate) but has otherwise struggled in the majors this season, slashing .196/.328/.412 with two homers, three RBI, two steals and a 37.7 percent strikeout rate over 61 plate appearances. He posted a .910 OPS with six home runs, 24 RBI and five thefts over 40 contests with Albuquerque before prior to getting called up in late May.
