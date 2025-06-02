Fantasy Baseball
Sam Hilliard headshot

Sam Hilliard News: Getting steady run in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Hilliard will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Marlins.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Hilliard sat out against lefty David Petersen in the Rockies' series opener with the Mets, but he started versus right-handers in the final two contests of the weekend and will remain in the lineup again against righty Max Meyer as Colorado opens its series in Miami. Hilliard has gone 3-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk since his call-up, and while he's swinging a hot bat, he looks like he'll get the chance to play regularly for a Rockies squad that's desperate for impact bats.

