Sam Hilliard News: Getting steady run in lineup

Hilliard will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Marlins.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Hilliard sat out against lefty David Petersen in the Rockies' series opener with the Mets, but he started versus right-handers in the final two contests of the weekend and will remain in the lineup again against righty Max Meyer as Colorado opens its series in Miami. Hilliard has gone 3-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk since his call-up, and while he's swinging a hot bat, he looks like he'll get the chance to play regularly for a Rockies squad that's desperate for impact bats.