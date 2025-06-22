Santiago Espinal News: Heading to bench Sunday

Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting at third base in three of the past four games, Espinal appeared to have taken back primary duties at the position from the struggling Christian Encarnacion-Strand, but both players will be left out of the lineup Sunday. Gavin Lux will step in at the hot corner, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Tyler Stephenson, who gets a day off from catching.