Santiago Espinal News: Moved off third base

Espinal started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over Philadelphia.

Espinal, who was a prominent member of the third base rotation while Noelvi Marte was on the 10-day injured list, was moved off the hot corner Friday with Marte's return. Espinal will return to a super-utility role, in which he could pop up at third base, second base, DH or a corner outfield slot. He's batting .242/.291/.287 with 14 RBI and two steals through 77 games.