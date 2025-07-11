Santiago Suarez Injury: Out with arm injury

Suarez is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Bowling Green with tightness in his right triceps and shoulder, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

The report from early June states that the injury is not considered serious and he should return before too long, but Suarez has now been out since May 7. The 20-year-old righty had a 1.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 25.1 innings prior to the injury.