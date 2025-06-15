Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Following opener Sunday
Gipson-Long is expected to work in relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Holton against the Reds on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Gipson-Long worked behind an opener in his previous outing Tuesday and gave up one run across 4.2 frames in a no-decision against the Orioles. The right-hander has a 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through his first two appearances of 2025 after being sidelined for the first two months of the season while recovering from elbow and hip surgeries.
