Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Following opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 6:50am

Gipson-Long is expected to work in relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Holton against the Reds on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long worked behind an opener in his previous outing Tuesday and gave up one run across 4.2 frames in a no-decision against the Orioles. The right-hander has a 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through his first two appearances of 2025 after being sidelined for the first two months of the season while recovering from elbow and hip surgeries.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
