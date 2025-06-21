Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Working in bulk relief Saturday

Gipson-Long is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Brant Hurter in Saturday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long remains part of the Detroit rotation but will be working out of the bullpen for his third straight appearance. After giving up three earned runs over 3.2 innings against the White Sox on June 4 in his lone start for the Tigers following his return from the 60-day injured list, Gipson-Long has posted a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings over his last two outings.