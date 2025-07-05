Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Scott Alexander headshot

Scott Alexander News: Contract selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Alexander's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Erik Miller was placed on the IL with a sprained elbow, and Alexander was summoned to serve as a lefty bullpen replacement. Alexander had a 13.50 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB in 5.1 innings at Triple-A and gave up 11 earned runs in 16.1 innings with the Rockies earlier this year.

Scott Alexander
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now