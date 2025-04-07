Scott Blewett News: Gets spot in big-league bullpen

The Twins selected Blewett's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

He'll take over the 40-man roster spot and 26-man active roster spot of right-hander Darren McCaughan, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Blewett retired just one batter and allowed three earned runs in his most recent relief appearance for St. Paul on Friday, but he was effective in his 20.1 innings with the big club in 2024, logging a 1.77 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.