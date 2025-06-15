Scott Blewett News: Working as opener

Blewett will serve as the Orioles' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Blewett opened a game for Atlanta back in April and will now do so for Baltimore in Sunday's series finale. The right-hander has covered two or more frames in eight of his 17 appearances this season, so he could be capable of giving the Orioles around three innings Sunday. Cade Povich, who was previously scheduled to start, is likely to follow Blewett in bulk relief.